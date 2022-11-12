Evo reiterates thanks to leaders of Mexico and Argentina | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, recalled that this Friday marked the third anniversary of his departure from the country after the 2019 coup against him, and thanked the leaders of Mexico and Argentina for the solidarity shown.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Bolivia announces census for March 2024

“On a day like today, in 2019, we left for Mexico to save lives and avoid bloodshed prepared by the perpetrators of the coup, thanks to the solidarity of several brother presidents, especially Andrés López Obrador (from Mexico) and Alberto Fernández (from Argentina), other presidents and former presidents,” Morales wrote on his Twitter account.

He revealed that the authors of the coup d’état tried “until the last moment” to attempt against his life.

“The perpetrators of the police and military civic coup offered 50 thousand dollars to a member of our security to carry out their assassination plans,” he asserted.

Morales was isolated in Mexico for a month and then settled in Argentina.

The former president returned to Bolivia after the victory in the October 2020 elections of the presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS, of which he is the leader), Luis Arce, who has governed the country since November 8, 2020.

In another tweet, the former president remarked that “after taking power by storm, the coup plotters persecuted our brothers, massacred our brothers in Senkata and Sacaba, and stole state coffers.”

“Now, benefited by impunity, they speak of democracy and attack the economy of the people,” Morales concluded.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report