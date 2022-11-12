The planet meets in Egypt | Opinion

Report This Content

Our only spacecraft, as stated by Walter Martínez, makes a stopover in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to celebrate the United Nations Conference COP27. There they will deal with issues related to Climate Change in its 2022 edition.

The unbridled development of industrial processes on the planet, the desire to produce and earn more in the midst of an increasingly savage and elite market that pays no attention to the destruction of the ozone layer by carbon emissions and other filth that destroy life.

In the land of the pharaohs, world leaders will once again deal with the issue of drinking water that is running out, of food production that is scarce in the face of world famine that, like a storm, advances inexorably. By the year 2050 it is estimated that there will be 9,000 million inhabitants bidding for a glass of water and a crust of bread. At the rate we are going, the great biblical tragedy of the Apocalypse with its angels with trumpets and monsters vomiting brimstone will continue to advance.

It is urgent to abandon carbon emissions and other filth that shortens life, that hinders agricultural production, that influences biodiversity and that threatens to take everything away, as happened once when the dinosaurs became extinct. It is urgent to create a resilient planet that can sustain itself.

In Egypt, the marvelous reality of this Latin American and Caribbean continent will be present through Alba and Caricom. There, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will make our voices strongly felt, that of more than 500 million human beings who yearn to take care of the Amazon, our mighty rivers, our seas, this fauna and flora where the destiny of humanity is concentrated. A decarbonized energy world, as President Gustavo Petro has demanded, must be one of the commitments of the Conference. Our Planet is weak, vulnerable, finite. For this reason, Bolivia’s proposal not to commodify nature must be accompanied. Environmental degradation must stop. The Earth is our home, never forget it.

Táchira, San Cristóbal, November 2022.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



