Venezuelan President inaugurates the 18th International Book Fair | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led this Thursday the inauguration of the XVIII International Book Fair (Filven 2022) at the National Art Gallery, located in Caracas, and which will run until November 20.

“The International Book Fair is a beautiful gift for our people, for the writers of the world,” said the Venezuelan president.

In addition, he stressed that “we must stimulate in children and youth a love for reading, an appetite for knowledge, teach children to write, to create”, in order to build a generation of deeply humanistic readers and writers. .

Filven 2022 has 300 titles, 200 printed and 100 digital, as well as more than 600 activities to be carried out. Visitors can enjoy forums, workshops, recitals and artistic activities for the whole family.

This edition of the fair has the motto “Reading Decolonizes” and pays tribute to the writers Carmen Clemente Travieso, Iraida Vargas Arenas and Mario Sanoja Obediente.

Likewise, the presence of exhibitors from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Cuba is planned, as well as others from Spain and Africa, this continent being the honoree.

Among the titles available at Filven 2022 are several that address the thought and life of Frantz Fanon, Patrice Lumumba, Thomas Sankara, Roberto Fernández Retamar and colonial systems.

Venezuela and COP27

On the other hand, President Maduro recalled his recent participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) that takes place in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“We have landed from Egypt, we bring the historical strength of Africa and all the love of the peoples who have let us know the admiration that the world feels for the struggle and victories of the Venezuelan people,” said the head of state.

The Executive affirmed that Venezuela will include in the educational programs everything that has to do with the preservation of the environment.

The president also recalled the meeting with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, in which they discussed the defense of the Amazon and his firmness in undertaking a set of initiatives to safeguard this territory.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



