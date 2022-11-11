VI International Cooperation Conference of the ACS begins in Cuba | News

Report This Content

The VI International Cooperation Conference of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) began this Thursday in Havana, capital of Cuba, which will address the transformation and innovation of the region.

The conference will be held until November 11 and is expected to discuss various issues for the integration of the Caribbean region, including trade, transportation, sustainable tourism and actions in the face of natural disasters.

In the inaugural session, the Secretary General of the ACS, Rodolfo Sabonge, called for the materialization of projects and programs that help member countries to achieve sustainable development and highlighted the strategic value of international cooperation.

“The need to conserve different natural habitats is crucial in the battle against climate change. This requires a radical change in the way we extract resources, as well as in the way we consume them and in the way we dispose of them. waste,” Sabonge said.

In turn, the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked the trust placed for the island to host the conference.

“We agree on the need to advance in regional projects in favor of the future of our peoples and that pay tribute to the next Summit of the Association in 2023,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Rodrigo Malmierca, foresees that “this conference will open up realistic opportunities to promote regional integration and the sustainable development of our peoples.”

“Today is an important day for the AEC, since this is the first meeting of the association that we celebrate in person after the passage of the Covid-19 pandemic that has imposed many difficulties on us as human beings for our societies and also for our economies,” he said.

Similarly, the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, stressed that this conference is conducive to sharing prospects for integration and cooperation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



