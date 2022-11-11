Puebla Group promotes new progressive agenda in the region | News

Report This Content

The VIII meeting of the Puebla Group was installed this Thursday in the city of Santa Marta, Colombia, to address the importance of building a progressive political integration agenda in Latin America.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Under the slogan “The United Region for Change”, this meeting was attended by some 100 Ibero-American leaders from more than ten countries.

According to its web portal, the meeting was conducive to discussing the need to include more sectors and “treat the gender issue as one of the main elements of identity for the left.”

“The solidarity model of development was evoked to move towards a more progressive fiscal structure, social protection schemes, and the re-launch of integration spaces”, such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and the Union of South American Nations (Unasur). ), among others.

In addition, they talked about how legal wars or lawfare are “a reality and a constant to intimidate and limit progressive leadership.” Given this, the Latin American Council for Justice and Democracy continues to advance in the denunciation and dissemination of the cases that have been presented.

For his part, former Dominican President Leonel Fernández highlighted, through his account on the social network Twitter, that at the meeting they also reflected on the main challenges of Latin America and the Ibero-American integration agenda, reviewing the new progressive cycle in the region.

Similarly, former Colombian President Ernesto Samper commented that the activity paves the way for a new Latin American vision of China based on friendship, mutual respect, shared prosperity and “the rejection of the use of international relations as an instrument of intervention, of blockade or subjugation of peoples”.

The former head of state of Bolivia, Evo Morales, celebrated the electoral victories of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil, affirming that this revives “the hope of dignity and sovereignty in the great homeland.” .

The meeting was also attended by the former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff; as well as the former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, among others.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



