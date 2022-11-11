Peru will implement digital transformation policy | News

Report This Content

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, announced this Thursday that his government will approve a national digital transformation policy so that by 2030 more than 33 million people can access the internet.

In his speech during the Seventh Ministerial Summit on Government and Digital Transformation of the Americas, the president specified that his government prioritizes this issue, but “with equity, guaranteeing inclusive access.”

“Peru will soon approve the National Digital Transformation Policy by 2030 to provide internet to more than 33 million Peruvians, link the digital economy to reactivation and strengthen digital talent in the country,” the president emphasized.

“From the Government we prioritize digital transformation, but with equity, guaranteeing inclusive access, for the benefit of compatriots,” stressed the president @PedroCastilloTe at the opening of the VII Ministerial Summit on Government and Digital Transformation of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/7uZoDsyt8V

– Presidency of Peru ���� (@presidenciaperu)

November 10, 2022

In addition, Castillo affirmed that at the end of his mandate, Peruvian children will have a quality education with adequate connectivity in all schools, in order to be able to access digital content according to their needs.

Regarding the attention in the single digital platform of the Government, he indicated that it continues to be consolidated. “To date, we have exceeded 4,000 million visits on the digital platform, and more than 10,000 digital guidance services have been implemented on this platform,” he specified.

The president also explained that in the digitization indicator of the United Nations Organization (UN), Peru rose 12 positions, and highlighted that his country ranks second in Latin America and the Caribbean in digital citizen participation.

“Peru will continue betting on digital transformation, the strengthening of democracy, social justice and the unity of our peoples,” he assured.





