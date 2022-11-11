Retirees and pensioners march in Uruguay for their rights | News

Report This Content

Organizations of retirees and pensioners from Uruguay demonstrated this Thursday in defense of the quality of life, and reiterated the need to increase retirement and pensions in the country.

The National Organization of Retirees and Pensioners Associations of Uruguay specified that the march was carried out due to the loss of quality of life, purchasing power and other rights that are falling by the wayside.

The Inter-Union Workers Plenary – National Workers Convention (PIT-CNT), for its part, stressed that in Uruguay “there is hunger, there is unemployment, there is wage loss, there is loss of quality of life.”

�� MARCH FOR LIFE

▫️ ONAJPU marched for life because retirees and pensioners, older adults, are losing quality of life with the loss of purchasing power and with the loss of other rights that are falling by the wayside. pic.twitter.com/oXh53MOJYC

— PIT CNT (@PITCNT1)

November 10, 2022

In this sense, he valued that “the Government does not seem to have a comprehensive vision of the needs of our people and, due to ignorance, not only reduces and readjusts our rights, but also attacks us.”

“All retirees and pensioners of the three percent that we started to collect from July of this year and that will be discounted in December, we are requesting that it really remain as an increase for 2023 from January,” indicated the PIT- CNT.

With the slogans “Enough of Alms”, “Decent Retirements Now”, “Almost three years from the Government and not a single home for retirees” and “Continuity of the Care System”, the Uruguayans also spoke out against the Pension Savings Funds (Afap).

According to local platforms, future pensions in Uruguay will be between 10 and 38 percent lower if the Social Security Reform Bill proposed by the Government of President Luis Lacalle Pou is approved.

The PIT-CNT insisted that the Executive’s policy focuses on favoring the most privileged sectors.

“It is seen in the growth, record exports, record increase in prices of raw materials exported by Uruguay and financial deposits in local banks. None of that reaches the pocket of the people, ”he specified.

The PIT-CNT called for a strike on Tuesday, November 15, against the pension reform and the inequality model, in defense of rights and towards the Third People’s Congress.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



