They denounce that a judge boycotts the cause of the attack against the Argentine vice president | News

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, announced this Thursday that she will recuse federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, for allegedly paralyzing and boycotting the cause of the assassination attempt she suffered on September 1.

Argentine President supports rights and gender equality

In a video published on her Twitter account, the former Argentine president (2007-2015) stated: “It is evident that the judicial party does not want Cristina as a victim; they want her imprisoned or dead.”

Likewise, he questioned the course of the investigation adopted by the judge, who has refused to investigate a connection of the failed attempt on his life with deputy Gerardo Milman, of the Republican Proposal (Pro) party, and who was Vice Minister of Security during the Government of the right-wing Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

I want to share with you the following video. As a result of the events that you are going to see and hear, I have instructed my lawyers to recuse Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti. pic.twitter.com/LiLka92Mm3

– Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

November 10, 2022

Detained for the failed assassination, among others, are Fernando Sabag Montiel, who tried to fire the weapon against the vice president, and his girlfriend Brenda Uliarte, who would have instigated his partner to commit the murder.

In the video presented this Thursday, it is indicated that a witness appeared at the Capuchetti court to provide information. He stated that two days before the attack, at the Casablanca bar, he heard Deputy Milman say, together with two women who accompanied him, the following: “When they kill her, I’m going to be on my way to the coast.”

The two women mentioned were identified as his advisors Ivana Bohdziewicz and Carolina Gómez Mónaco, who was director of the Criminal Intelligence School during the Macri government.

Gómez Mónaco, the complaint continues, is a business partner of María Mroue, who is a panelist on Crónica TV, a program in which Sabag Montiel and Uliarte appeared criticizing the government’s social plans.

In the video, it is emphasized that the judge has refused to delve into these lines of investigation of the failed attack, for which Fernández de Kirchner’s lawyers will recuse Capuchetti.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



