The right to decide about your body | Opinion

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Puerto Ricans have the right to believe or not in any religion and the freedom to choose their religion. The state cannot take positions, nor discriminate against anyone. This reality prevents the promotion of legislation that supports any religion and that none receives privileges.

For all of the above, even in our legal system, it is not possible to discriminate against other minority sectors such as atheists, the LGBTQI community and immigrants. In addition, religious ceremonies are prohibited in all public schools and universities in the country.

However, in Puerto Rico, there is still an obscurantist vision of imposing religious ideas through the government on the people. This has its historical origin in the Middle Ages and is the result of intolerance, stemming from the values ​​of the old feudal society. In those times, society was controlled by the nobility and the clergy, against the best interests of the people, during the 9th to 15th centuries.

Nothing less democratic than trying to convert into law, a dogmatic philosophy of life, which forces all people to act in the same way on their physical body. This is an expression of a dictatorial type, which was overcome with the development of a society based on democratic principles, since the beginning of the 19th century, in the United States.

Hence, humanity transcended that disastrous historical trend, with laws that protect individual and collective freedom, through the separation of church and state. Each will individually define their own religious and spiritual beliefs, without the undue intervention of governments.

However, this anachronistic vision of an intolerant world has been reborn in some religious sectors, nationally and internationally, confused by interpretations of the so-called sacred books. They are right-wing conservative religious groups, who intend to take us back in history.

This is the case of the Dignity Party in Puerto Rico, which tries to pass laws of a particular religious vision, disguised as common principles. Hence, they promote measures that seek to prohibit acquired democratic rights. All in the name of “God and the Lord of Heaven”, according to their religious criteria and not based on science.

For example, limitations are promoted on women being able to decide about their own bodies and whether or not they can have an abortion. All based on the particular religious ideas about human life of these conservative sectors.

Then phrases are quoted from the doctrines of the Bible, outside of our historical context, that violate the democratic rights guaranteed by that separation of church and state. This legal provision was approved in Puerto Rico, from the Constitution of the Commonwealth, in Article 2, Section 3, on March 3, 1952.

As these religious groups have great economic power and thousands of followers faithful to their particular beliefs that represent votes, some legislators from the parties that were previously the majority, try to ingratiate themselves with their loss of credibility. The conditions are then created for a union provoked by political opportunism, which threatens the entire Puerto Rican society.

However, the majority support for the right to abortion and to decide on our own body, we have to defend it in the legislature and in the street, to prevent that conservative and anti-democratic religious agenda from advancing. That it be the women themselves who make the decision to have an abortion or not based on science and their well-being.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report