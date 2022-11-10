President of Venezuela describes as a successful intervention in COP27 | News

Report This Content

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, described this Wednesday as a resounding success the participation during the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2022 (COP27) held in the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Venezuelan President holds meetings with world leaders

“It has been a day of high impact within the Summit itself. The positions that have been taken on behalf of our country have had a powerful impact on the debate. Total success!” said the president.

The Bolivarian leader highlighted the debates and consensus around the proposal to create a financing fund to support countries that are victims of natural disasters.

Referring to the discussion table in which he participated, focused on the food crisis and its solutions, the president highlighted the discussion on support to countries for the production of seeds used in the agricultural industry and the treatment of soils due to its increasing deterioration, caused by climate change.

“This current context challenges us in our effort to turn Venezuela into a food power, for Latin America, for the Caribbean and for the world,” said the head of state, referring to the actions carried out in the Bolivarian nation to strengthen the Agriculture.

The strength of Venezuela in the global geopolitical context is evident

Referring to his exchanges of ideas with different leaders and world figures, President Nicolás Maduro assured that this conclave has been one more example of Venezuela’s strength in the global geopolitical context.

“Venezuela has achieved respect and an important position in geopolitics at the global level due to the battle that Venezuela has waged against aggression, blockades, threats of invasion, of a coup. And that position has generated admiration, respect, we have earned the respect of the world”, highlighted the leader.

Likewise, he referred to the fact that the world has also witnessed the economic growth that the Latin American nation is experiencing despite sanctions and blockades, which shows its potential.

Relaunch and strengthen ACTO to rescue the Amazon

Finally, the president mentioned the tripartite meeting with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the president of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, on the need to relaunch and strengthen the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) to rescue the Amazon.

“We have to wait for Lula to arrive on the 1st. January, which comes with a great burden and a great force for the defense and recovery of the Brazilian Amazon, Brazil being the great Amazonian power, articulating the reforestation and regeneration of the Amazon,” President Maduro said when asked by reporters about the Amazon Summit.

The Bolivarian leader stressed that the time has come for the powers of the world to contribute to finance the reforestation of the Amazon through ACTO.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



