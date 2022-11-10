Panama declares six provinces on yellow alert due to rains | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) of Panama declared this Wednesday a yellow (intermediate) alert in six provinces, due to the incidents of rains with wind flows.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Panamanian Justice will prosecute 36 involved in the Odebrecht case

Through a statement, the entity specified that the regions at this level of alert are Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Chiriquí, Darién and Panama, as well as the towns near the Bayano river basin.

“With this Yellow Alert through the National Emergency Operations Center (Coen), coordination is established with the Joint Task Force and local governments, for the rapid attention of possible situations,” the text specifies.

#YellowAlert | Due to bad weather, as of the date in (6) provinces: ⬇️

��Darien

��Herrera

��Panama

��Chiriquí

��Veraguas

��The Saints

continue on #GreenAlert (3) provinces: ⬇️

��Cocle

��Columbus

��Panama West pic.twitter.com/holeCI2kKX

— South East Regional SINAPROC (@SinaprocBase_JD)

November 9, 2022

Likewise, Sinaproc decreed a green alert (low) in the provinces of Panamá Oeste, Coclé and Colón, due to the possible occurrence of scattered rainfall.

In this sense, the Coen specialist, Malitsi Rivera, warned that the weather will progressively deteriorate in the regions on green alert, for which she urged the population to stay informed. The expert also warned about possible flooding and overflowing of rivers.

In the yellow alert state, the Panamanian authorities activate the Emergency Operations Center (COE), while the green alert is issued as a prevention and monitoring warning.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report