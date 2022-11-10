Lula reiterates that he will fight to rebuild Brazil | News

Report This Content

The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, reiterated on Wednesday that he will fight to rebuild Brazil during an exchange held in Brasilia with the leader of the Chamber of Deputies of the South American nation, Arthur Lira.

Lula da Silva will meet with leaders of the Senate and Deputies

“Today I met for the first time with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira. The country needs dialogue and normality, ”said Lula on her social networks.

In this same conversation, the newly elected head of state stressed that his government will fight against hunger, to offer more access to education and health, and to change the situation in other areas affected during the Bolsonarist administration, to return Brazil to the plans that he deserves and that he once occupied, he stressed.

For his part, Lira showed his willingness to help in terms of governance during the Lula administration.

Likewise, he reflected his support for the approval of the so-called Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the Transition, whose objective is to obtain extra funds in the 2023 budget for the payment of the Brazil Aid program, which would provide monetary aid to families. neediest in the country.

The Brazilian leader also met this Wednesday with the head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, as well as the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, and magistrates of this judicial entity.

After his exchanges in Brasilia, Lula will travel to Egypt to participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), to which he was invited.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



