President of Ecuador declares new schedule for curfew | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, informed through his social networks this Wednesday that the curfew schedule for the provinces in a state of emergency is being modified.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ecuador reports 31 deaths from adulterated alcohol consumption

As he explained, the measure “will begin at 11:00 p.m. and will end at 5:00 a.m. local time in the provinces of Esmeraldas (north), Guayas (west) and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (north).”

His words maintain that the objective of this measure is to promote the reactivation of the country, in a context where tourism has suffered millionaire losses.

In order to maintain and promote the reactivation of the country, we have decreed that as of today the curfew will begin at 11:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m. in the provinces of Esmeraldas, Guayas and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

— Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo)

November 9, 2022

This information comes to light after the Tourism Chambers, Federations and Associations of that country reported losses of 40 million dollars in recent weeks.

Given this situation, this entity asked the Government to reduce the curfew hours by a few hours to promote tourist activity.

A statement from this sector detailed that this comes from two years of pandemic in which, along with trade, it has been two of the hardest hit lines.

However, these state of emergency measures and the curfew lose effectiveness when the causes of the escalation of violence that Ecuador is experiencing are not acted upon.

According to the media, the number of murders so far in 2022 in Ecuador exceeds 3,500. Most of these homicides are the result of struggles between drug cartels for control of trafficking, events that occur due to the vague state response against these scourges.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report