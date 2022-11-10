Appointed new head of Infrastructure in Mexico | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), proposed on Wednesday as the new head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport the economist Jorge Nuño Lara.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Inflation in Mexico falls to 8.41% year-on-year

The appointment takes place after the departure of Jorge Arganis Díaz-Leal for health reasons, according to what was reported by the Mexican Government.

“Jorge Nuño is going to take charge of the Secretary of Communications. He is going to be the next secretary, it could be as of the 15th or at the end of November,” the Mexican president said.

The President of the Republic communicated this morning that Jorge Nuño Lara, in charge of the office of the Secretariat of Infrastructure #SICTwill assume ownership in the coming days.

– SICT Mexico (@SCT_mx)

November 9, 2022

AMLO reported that Jorge Nuño will assume the Secretariat, after having served as Undersecretary of Infrastructure and had assumed as head of the entity due to the illness that Díaz-Leal faces.

López Obrador confirmed that Jorge Arganis Díaz-Leal will become advisor to the Presidency, while he will be in charge of the reconstruction of the SCOP Cultural Center in Mexico City.

Díaz-Leal, had been appointed as head of the Communications Secretariat in July 2020, replacing Javier Jiménez Espriú.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report