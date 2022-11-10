Nine people are murdered in the Mexican state of Guanajuato | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A new massacre perpetrated on Wednesday in the Mexican state of Guanajuato left at least nine dead and several injured, local authorities reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Shooting during attempted robbery in Mexico leaves three injured

The violent act took place when a group of armed men entered a nightclub shooting at people who were inside the place, located on the highway that connects the municipality of Apaseo El Alto with the state of Querétaro.

According to witnesses to the massacre, the assailants fled before the arrival of the security forces, who could only verify the death of six people and transfer two survivors to a hospital.

MASSACRE REPORTED IN A PASEO EL ALTO BAR: Nine people were murdered inside the “Lexus” bar in the municipality of Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, tonight, according to preliminary reports. Among the fatalities are 5 men, 4 women…

— First Plan (@PrimerPlanoInfo)

November 10, 2022

After the shooting, the police forces implemented an operation to find the aggressors, which was mocked by the criminals.

The new massacre occurred just hours after the state of Guanajuato experienced a chaotic and violent day, with the burning of more than a dozen vehicles in five municipalities and a shootout outside the Empalme Escobedo Municipal Police headquarters.

In the current year, the state of Guanajuato registers 2,424 murders, a figure that represents ten percent of those that occurred in the entire Mexican territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report