Peru begins vaccination against monkeypox | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Peru began on Monday the vaccination against monkeypox to carriers of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) who live in Lima (capital) and Callao (center-west).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Congress suspends session to disqualify the president of Peru

According to the entity, about 14,000 patients with advanced HIV will receive a two-dose scheme, with an interval of four weeks.

The compound is inoculated in the health units that serve these people. Health personnel prioritize those who do not receive antiretroviral treatment or have abandoned it.

The #Minsa began the vaccination process against #MonkeyPox in Metropolitan Lima and Callao.

In the first phase, people with #HIV in advanced state. The vaccination will be in the health establishments where people living with #HIV. pic.twitter.com/yIUZFF8Hx3

– Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

November 7, 2022

In this regard, the executive director of Prevention and Control of HIV-AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Diseases and Hepatitis, Carlos Benites, specified that Peru is one of the first Latin American countries to vaccinate against monkeypox.

Likewise, the director of the AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), José Mesones, stressed the importance of preventing the disease in vulnerable populations.

“There are people who have been affected by the monkeypox epidemic, and if they had been vaccinated, they probably would not have had complications from the infection,” he said.

So far, Peru has accumulated 3,269 confirmed cases of monkeypox; Of these, 3,042 patients have been discharged.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report