Ecuador reports 31 deaths from adulterated alcohol consumption | News

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health (MSP) confirmed this Tuesday that 31 people have died from the consumption of adulterated alcohol and there are 90 cases of intoxicated people between the provinces of Esmeraldas (39) and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (51), both to the north.

The ministerial portfolio specified that of the deceased, 14 belong to Santo Domingo and 17 to Esmeraldas, while four people are reported in critical condition.

From the situational room for monitoring cases of intoxication due to adulterated alcohol consumption of the Ministry of Public Health, 34 patients with medical discharge are reported, the Ecuadorian entity pointed out.

The Ministry exhorted the population not to consume alcohol and if they do consume it, do not do so without this product having the sanitary registration. He reiterated that drinking methylated spirits can cause serious consequences, and even, as could be experienced, death.

“The inter-institutional actions of epidemiological surveillance and control are maintained, as well as the exhortation not to consume alcohol without health registration,” stressed the MSP.

The entity insisted to the public that “after the consumption of alcoholic beverages and if they present warning symptoms, such as blurred vision, nausea, dizziness and abdominal pain” they urgently go to the nearest health facility.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



