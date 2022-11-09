Peruvian indigenous people reject oil activity in the Amazon | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Representatives of the original Wampis, Chapra, Kandozi, Awajún and Achuar peoples in Peru rejected this Monday the expansion of oil extraction in territories of the Amazon and demanded that the Government not approve new concessions to carry out this activity that endanger their territories. ancestral.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peru fines oil company Repsol $10 million

Authorities from these nations attended the 5th Assembly of First Nations in the town of San Lorenzo on Sunday and Monday, a space in which they also demanded that the government of President Pedro Castillo suspend the lot 64 project, which It would affect Wampis and Achuar ancestral territories, with the consequent destruction of biodiversity and sacred sites, and significant impact on their subsistence.

They demanded that mitigation plans be applied in impacted sites, especially those where communities reported oil spills.

According to communication platforms and the media, the representatives of these peoples recalled that in 2016 there was an oil spill in the Wampis and Awajún territories, and another in 2019 that affected spaces of the latter people.

In a resolution approved during the assembly, the indigenous authorities demanded adequate attention to the spill that occurred two months ago at kilometer 177 of the Norperuano Pipeline (ONP), which affects Chapra and Wampis territories.

In addition, they requested that the Petroperú company respect the technical standards for transporting hydrocarbons and that the Government prevent it from operating the aforementioned pipeline until it completes said adaptation in an integral manner.

Indigenous representatives also openly rejected the militarization of their territories under the pretext of protecting the ONP, according to Petroperú.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report