5.6 magnitude earthquake affects the northern region of Peru | News

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported on Tuesday a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in the Piura region that was also felt in several locations in southern Ecuador.

They register an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 perceptible in Ica, Peru

According to the Peruvian institute, the telluric movement was located 40 kilometers east of the district of Máncora, province of Talara and at a depth of 24 kilometers.

Peruvian authorities indicated that no material damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the earthquake that affected parts of the north of the country.

SEISMIC REPORT

IGP/CENSIS/RS 2022-0707

Local Date and Time: 11/08/2022 20:15:02

Magnitude: 5.2

Depth: 24km

Latitude: -4.15

Length: -80.68

Intensity: IV Mancora

Reference: 40 km E of Mancora, Talara – Piura

– Geophysical Institute of Peru (@igp_peru)

November 9, 2022

For its part, the National Service for Risk and Emergency Management of Ecuador (Sngre) indicated that the tremor was felt in the cities of Machala, Santa Rosa, Pasaje, El Guabo, Arenillas and Huaquillas, in the province of El Oro; as well as Naranjal and Balao, in Guayas.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Ecuador, since last October several earthquakes have been reported in the northern part of Peru that have also been felt in towns bordering the South American country.

Peru is located in the area called the Pacific Ring of Fire, where approximately 85 percent of the world‘s seismic activity is recorded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



