Deputies approve Mexican budget for 2023 | News

The plenary session of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the general budget for 2023 on Tuesday, amid criticism from opposition legislators for the cuts to autonomous bodies, included in the budget project.

Mexican Senate endorses reform that increases vacation days

After several hours of debate, with 273 votes in favor and 222 against, the Chamber of Deputies approved a net expenditure of 8.2 billion pesos (424,485 million dollars) for 2023.

After the approval of the Federation Expenditure Budget, its official name, a recess was decreed until this Wednesday to give time to order a series of items included in the project that will be discussed one by one.

�� In today’s session, deputies generally approved the opinion of the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for Fiscal Year 2023. A recess was decreed to continue with the work on November 9. pic.twitter.com/iXbEy1mk5Y

– Chamber of Deputies (@Mx_Diputados)

November 9, 2022

Despite the various considerations, the budget project should have been approved in general because the deputies’ regulations provide that it should only be voted on before moving on to the discussion in particular.

During the general debate on the 2023 budget, the Morena group highlighted that of the 433 billion dollars, there is an increase of 25 billion for social programs and a public investment of 60 billion dollars.

273 votes in favor, 222 against and 0 abstentions. The opinion with the draft Budget of Expenditures of the Federation for the Fiscal Year of 2023 is approved in general. #PEF2023

– Chamber of Deputies (@Mx_Diputados)

November 8, 2022

Morena’s representation warned that the fiscal spending project is not supported by the national private sector, demonstrating that there are political and economic forces that are betting that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will do poorly.

Faced with criticism from the opposition, Morena deputy Rosendo Medina declared that two projects were debated in the chamber, one that thinks of the people, and the idea of ​​a budget that benefits a few and continues to preserve a regime of privileges.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



