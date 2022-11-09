President of Peru requests permission to travel to Mexico and Chile | News

Report This Content

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, requested authorization from Parliament on Tuesday to leave his country for Mexico and Chile between November 24 and 29 on work duties, according to local media.

The request is addressed to the president of Congress, José Williams, to attend the XVII Presidential Summit of the Pacific Alliance, an economic integration initiative that associates Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru, where the latter will assume pro tempore leadership.

During his stay in Mexico, the president would meet with his counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who publicly urged the Peruvian Parliament to allow Castillo’s trip and his meetings with Colombian leader Gustavo Petro and Chilean Gabriel Boric.

�� The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, requested permission from Congress to travel between November 24 and 29 to Mexico and Chile. The official letter signed by the president and the premier, Aníbal Torres, was sent to the head of the Legislative Assembly, José Williams Zapata. pic.twitter.com/o9jlqzJdpt

— Native (@somosnativa)

November 9, 2022

According to the document, Castillo would later travel to Chile on November 28 and 29 for the Presidential Meeting and the IV Binational Cabinet of Ministers, actions to “promote the bilateral work agenda within the framework of a political dialogue at the highest level.”

Media outlets recall recent events that have prevented Castillo from developing a fruitful international agenda, with Parliament’s delay in making decisions on a visit to Thailand last week to attend the Asia Pacific Cooperation Forum (APEC), which which led him to openly cancel the order.

I have informed the Congress of the Republic of my decision to desist and cancel my request for authorization to travel abroad for the 29th APEC THAILAND. I regret the delaying action of the Congress of the Republic that once again compromises foreign policy.

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

November 4, 2022

“I have communicated to Congress my decision to desist and cancel my application for foreign travel authorization for the 29th APEC Thailand. I regret the delaying action of Congress, which once again compromises foreign policy, ”Castillo posted on his Twitter account.

Before that, they had also prevented him from meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican and between August and September he was unable to attend President Petro’s inauguration in Colombia, nor was he given the green light to move to New York with the purpose of participating in the United Nations General Assembly.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

