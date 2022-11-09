Argentine President supports rights and gender equality | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, called on Tuesday to deepen the cultural and social transformation of nations to ensure equality among all people during the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In his speech, Fernández urged to continue fighting against discrimination based on gender so that we all have the same rights, “even more so when discourses that want to make us go backwards grow,” he said.

“The role of women and feminism is a transcendental issue. There were immense fighters of feminism who put in crisis the logics of patriarchy that generated a gap between men and women”, asserted the Argentine president.

Feminism has transformed everything with immense fighters who have put macho logic and patriarchy in crisis.

From the Government we have joined that path. We create the @MinGenerosAR because society had to learn to live in a more egalitarian reality. pic.twitter.com/SmYXVjNlMh

– Alberto Fernández (@alferdez)

November 8, 2022

In a more general sense, he highlighted the efforts to end discrimination in Argentina for years, which had important results such as the approval of same-sex marriage.

“Love is not regulated, it is enjoyed and lived,” he asserted, to emphasize that his government joined the demands of women’s organizations, lesbians, transvestites, transsexuals and others, in order to bring happiness to people.

��️ “I wanted to be present to talk about a transcendental topic, which is the role of women in the present and how feminism has transformed everything in recent years.” President @alferdez at the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/akOcsI6vNU

– Alberto Fernández Press (@alferdezprensa)

November 8, 2022

Later, she assured that feminism changed Argentina and the world. However, he gave the example of the ruling of the United States Supreme Court against the right to abortion and called for joining forces to prevent similar situations.

“I am calm and happy to have promoted from the Government the law that allows safe abortion in Argentina. When we see the way in which health effects or deaths decreased, we realize how we punished women for years by subjecting them and prosecuting them criminally,” said the president.

The regional conference, sponsored by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), will last until next Friday in Buenos Aires under the slogan “The care society: horizon for a sustainable recovery with gender equality”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



