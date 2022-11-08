Dominican Republic reports eight fatalities due to rains | News

Report This Content

At least eight people died in Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, due to the rains that hit that region over the weekend, according to the Emergency Operations Center (COE) on Monday.

On this day, the rescue teams recovered the body of the eighth missing person, after several hours of searching on the banks of the Isabela River.

With the discovery of this last body, the COE concluded the search, since so far no other person has been reported as missing in that city.

Since last Saturday, members of the Army, the Dominican Navy, the Fire Department, the National Police and the Civil Defense, have carried out a search and rescue operation in several rivers and ravines in Santo Domingo.

So far, six of the eight who perished due to the intense rainfall that fell between the afternoon and night of last Friday, which forced the Government to declare a state of emergency, have been identified.

The deceased are Robert Maldonado Rosaro, 15 years old; Yilmes Céspedes and Edwin Alexánder Cedano, both 20 years old; Alberto Javier Pimentel, 47; Roberto Quevedo Santana, 50, and Teofilo Antonio Cruz Peña, 63.

The rains last Friday in Santo Domingo, as a result of a tropical wave and a trough, caused flooding on the city’s roads, underground parking lots and subway stations.

The COE reported that between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (local time), some 132.5 millimeters of rain accumulated, the same amount that usually accumulates in the month of November, considered the rainiest of the year in that country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



