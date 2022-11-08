Bolivian unions reiterate their support for President Arce’s administration | News

Report This Content

Bolivian social organizations, confederations and unions reiterated their support for the management of President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca, while expressing their rejection of the strike in the department of Santa Cruz.

The National Confederation of Free Transport of Bolivia issued this statement to reject the “coup civic strike that seeks a crisis for the people and impunity for those who assaulted the State and massacred the people from November 2019 to October 2020.”

In addition, he affirmed his support for the technical meeting held in order to define the date of the population and housing census, according to the text shared this Monday through the president’s Twitter social network account.

Faced with the calls to destabilize democracy, this is the response of a people who want to work to continue on the path of economic reconstruction. We value and appreciate the revolutionary lucidity of the National Confederation of Free Transport of #Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/0XVYU9XVaG

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 7, 2022

For their part, the Professionals of the Simón Bolívar bloc and the Regional Federation of Intercultural Agricultural Producer Communities from the Marbán province, Beni, sent the president letters with messages in support of the Government.

The Professionals of the Simón Bolívar bloc affirmed that with the management of Luis Arce an effective process of reconstruction and industrialization of the Bolivian economy is being demonstrated.

Bolivia will always need professionals with a social commitment, who develop science with a conscience. Your support is very important to our Democratic and Cultural Revolution, “Simón Bolívar” Bloc of Professionals of the #Beni of the Change Process. Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/9VAd8LVCSH

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 7, 2022

The document also points out that they reject coup attempts and are committed to a dialogue before the confrontation, adding that “we are waiting for a good result for the good of the country, and for a consensus census.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Federation of Intercultural Agricultural Producer Communities conveyed its absolute support to Arce and Choquehuanca, affirming “always committed to the true revolutionary process of change; as well as worthy representatives of the native indigenous peasant nations and peoples”.

Likewise, the organization indicated that in case of destabilization they will come out to defend “our leaders, we will be the wall, so as not to hinder the process of change.”

We will not tire of thanking the support of our population. In unity we will continue to rebuild the Homeland. To our federations, centrals, subcentrals, organizations, unions and other annexed branches of the municipality of San Andrés, prov. Marbán de Beni, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/1rZIl6jEEm

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, President Arce thanked the organizations, unions and confederations that support his government administration for their support.

“We will not tire of thanking the support of our population. In unity we will continue to rebuild the homeland”, said the president.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



