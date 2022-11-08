More than 400 kilograms of cocaine seized in Uruguay | News

Report This Content

The Uruguayan Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Monday the seizure of more than 400 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of three people, on charges of transporting narcotics and links to drug trafficking.

The operation, called Operation Albania, took place in the department of Tacuarembó (north), where packages of cocaine were thrown from a small plane on Friday.

In a press conference, the deputy minister of the entity, Guillermo Maciel, explained that the troops collected information from the vehicles that could be linked to the transportation of the drug, and established checkpoints on routes and roads.

The Tacuarembó Police Headquarters and the General Directorate for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking seized more than 444 kilos of cocaine in the Tres Bocas area, arresting three people who were charged by the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/alN0C8sK4i

– Ministry of the Interior (@Minterioruy)

November 7, 2022

The official explained that a truck loaded with firewood was intercepted on Route 59, among which 14 packages of cocaine were found, and its driver was arrested.

Likewise, a truck was seized on Route 5, driven by a person with a criminal record for reception. In the area where the plane was seen, a man linked to a previous anti-drug operation was arrested.

Maciel said that the origin of the drug will be investigated, although it is presumed that its final destination was not Uruguay, due to the quality of the product.

In this sense, he alluded to the existence of an investigation and intelligence protocol for the countries of the Common Market of the South (Mercosur), of which Uruguay is a part, along with Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, to determine the origin of what was seized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



