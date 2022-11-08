Latin America

More than 400 kilograms of cocaine seized in Uruguay | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Uruguayan Ministry of the Interior confirmed on Monday the seizure of more than 400 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of three people, on charges of transporting narcotics and links to drug trafficking.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Runasur holds constitutive assembly in Argentina

The operation, called Operation Albania, took place in the department of Tacuarembó (north), where packages of cocaine were thrown from a small plane on Friday.

In a press conference, the deputy minister of the entity, Guillermo Maciel, explained that the troops collected information from the vehicles that could be linked to the transportation of the drug, and established checkpoints on routes and roads.

The Tacuarembó Police Headquarters and the General Directorate for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking seized more than 444 kilos of cocaine in the Tres Bocas area, arresting three people who were charged by the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/alN0C8sK4i

– Ministry of the Interior (@Minterioruy)
November 7, 2022

The official explained that a truck loaded with firewood was intercepted on Route 59, among which 14 packages of cocaine were found, and its driver was arrested.

Likewise, a truck was seized on Route 5, driven by a person with a criminal record for reception. In the area where the plane was seen, a man linked to a previous anti-drug operation was arrested.

Maciel said that the origin of the drug will be investigated, although it is presumed that its final destination was not Uruguay, due to the quality of the product.

In this sense, he alluded to the existence of an investigation and intelligence protocol for the countries of the Common Market of the South (Mercosur), of which Uruguay is a part, along with Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, to determine the origin of what was seized.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Costa Rica registers an accumulated inflation of 7.58% in 2022 | News

1 hour ago

Celag Bolivia Survey: 2 years after the Government of Luis Arce | Opinion

2 hours ago

Mexican economy generated more than 207 thousand jobs in October | News

3 hours ago

The face-to-face phase of the 2022 population census begins in Ecuador | News

4 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.