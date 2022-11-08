Costa Rica registers an accumulated inflation of 7.58% in 2022 | News

Report This Content

Accumulated inflation in Costa Rica from January to October 2022 registered 7.58 percent, according to data offered this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC).

According to the entity, year-on-year inflation, in the period from November 2021 to October 2022, reached 8.99 percent, while in October the Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a monthly decrease of 0.76 percent.

For a second consecutive month, Costa Rica does not register inflation, although the year-on-year data has shown that it exceeds the maximum of 4 percent, established by the Central Bank of that country at the beginning of 2022.

“The goods and services that showed the greatest negative effect on the monthly variation of the index are: gasoline, electricity and mobile telephony. On the other hand, potato, housing rental and water supply were among the main ones with the greatest positive effect on the monthly variation of the index”, INEC stressed.

Of the 289 goods and services that make up the index, 29 percent decreased in price, 60 percent increased, and 11 percent did not change.

On the other hand, the economic entity pointed out that the interannual variation to October 2022 is the highest registered in the last ten years.

Likewise, the institution pointed out that the accumulated variation as of October 2022 is the highest in the last five years and the level of the general index is 111,132, while in the previous month it was 111,985.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



