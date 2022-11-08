Celag Bolivia Survey: 2 years after the Government of Luis Arce | Opinion

Report This Content

Two years into his term, 51% of the Bolivian population positively values ​​the administration of Luis Arce’s government, according to the latest survey by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag).

The new Celag survey, the tenth carried out by the institution in Bolivia since 2019, shows that Bolivian society continues to support the National Government, whose head Luis Arce collects a positive image in 47.8% of those surveyed.

The endorsement of citizens is based on the good assessment of economic management, which receives the approval of almost half of Bolivians.

When asked about the level of adherence to the current Government, 47.1% of Bolivians express total (30.2%) or partial (16.9%) support, while 42.7% declare they feel total rejection (22 .1%) or partial (20.6%).

In the political space of the opposition, the support is meager: most of those who express rejection against the current government think that the opposition does not have a defined leadership and when asked about the feelings that the main referents of the opposition arouse in them, the 75% say they feel indifference, disappointment or rejection.

Additionally, the positive image of the main opposition leaders who hold elected positions is below 40%: Fernando Camacho registers a positive image of 22.6%, Manfred Reyes Villa 35.7% and Eva Copa 34 ,1 %. In terms of expectations about the electoral performance of the opposition, only a third of those surveyed consider it possible that the opposition could govern Bolivia in the near future.

In terms of ideological cleavages, 70% of those surveyed believe that the State should nationalize lithium as it is a strategic resource and 81% believe that foreign companies should not be allowed to extract gold in Bolivia.

Finally, seven out of ten Bolivians have a negative view of the role played by the media in the country, since they consider that they defend economic and political interests instead of informing.

The present study was carried out between October 10 and November 2, 2022, through 2,000 telephone interviews (CATI system) in the 9 departments of the country, in both urban and rural localities, controlling quotas of gender, age and educational levels. socioeconomic





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



