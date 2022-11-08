Mexican economy generated more than 207 thousand jobs in October | News

Report This Content

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) indicated on Monday that the Mexican economy generated 207,968 formal jobs in October, which added 997,178 jobs in the first 10 months of the current year.

The entity pointed out that this increase of more than 200,000 positions is the highest in the entire history of the Institute, “this increase of 997,000 positions is the second highest since there is a record considering comparable periods.”

According to the IMSS, 86.4 percent of Mexican workers with a formal position until October 31 (21,617,326) are permanent, while the rest have a temporary job, although the agency does not specify those who cannot access a job title.

Transportation and communications with 7.8 percent, construction with 5.9 percent, and business services with 5 percent are the economic sectors with the largest annual percentage increase in jobs.

The Mexican entities with the highest number of formal jobs created were Tabasco, Quintana Roo and Baja California Sur, with annual increases above 11 percent.

According to the entity, by type of worker, the second monthly increase was reported “highest since there was a record for any month”, which took place from 142,188 permanent positions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



