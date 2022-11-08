The face-to-face phase of the 2022 population census begins in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Last Friday, the face-to-face phase of the Population, Housing and Community Census began in Ecuador in 2022, reported the executive director of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Inec), Roberto Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

There are 28 deaths from poisoning with adulterated alcohol in Ecuador

According to details offered by Castillo, they reveal that more than 18,000 census takers will be visiting each home in the country in a phase that will last until December 18.

The face-to-face phase began after the virtual phase was passed between last October 1st and November 1st, where more than 2.3 million people registered.

�� With the joy of more than 18 thousand census takers, the face-to-face census started today ����

I invite citizens to open the door to our census takers and answer the questions honestly. Remember that your information is protected by law.

Let’s join this civic duty! ���� pic.twitter.com/NuRcT31I9c

– Roberto Castillo A. (@RoberCastillo_A)

November 8, 2022

According to data offered by the Inec, the residents will have to answer the location of their house, the state of the roof and its material, the way in which they receive water, sources of supply, how the family handles waste.

In addition, it is investigated if there is a computer, landline telephone, television in the home and if the inhabitants have a car for household use.

Compared to previous years, this 2022 census will include questions on gender, urban fauna, towns and nationalities, and the data obtained from the study will finally be published in April 2023.

The census prior to this was carried out in 2010 and at that time marked a total population of 14.5 million inhabitants. The census scheduled for the year 2020 had been suspended by Covid-19.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report