Violence in Ecuadorian prison leaves five prisoners dead | News

A new violent incident recorded on Monday in an Ecuadorian prison left at least five prisoners dead and three injured, according to official sources.

Ecuadorian authorities regain control after prison riot

According to the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), it preliminarily confirmed the number of deaths and injuries at the Pichincha Number 1 Deprivation Center, also known as the Inca Prison, in the north of Quito. .

The entity responsible for the prison system indicated that the incident inside the prison was caused by a confrontation between organized crime groups.

The SNAI commented that after confirming the violent incident, a commission of various security organizations was sent to try to control the brawl inside the Inca Prison.

This new event in the Quito prison is added to the one that occurred last Thursday in the Litoral Penitentiary, known as the Guayas Number 1 prison, located in the port city of Guayaquil, which left two prisoners dead and six injured.

Hours later, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced that the country’s police forces had regained control of the prison located in the north of the capital.

We bow to organized crime. Thanks to the @PoliceEcuador we have control in the jail of the Inca. Ecuador wants peace and the state security forces face the criminal drug gangs to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/azsju6XX8m

— Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo)

November 8, 2022

Through a message on the social network Twitter, the president showed photographs of the interior of the prison in which several policemen are observed controlling a group of inmates.

So far this year, more than 100 inmates have died violently in Ecuadorian prisons and more than 450 have been murdered since 2020.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



