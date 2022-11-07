Party and protests in march of the LGBT+ pride in Argentina | News

Thousands of people participated in the 31st LGBT+ Pride March in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while the main slogans of the group were “Comprehensive Trans Law”, “National Anti-Discrimination Law” and “Yes to inclusive language”.

The mobilization began in the Plaza de Mayo, in front of the headquarters of the Argentine Executive, and through a rainbow of colors posted at the beginning of the Avenida de Mayo, it moved to the Plaza de los dos Congresos, in front of the Parliament.

The festivity concluded with a concert on a stage placed in the Plaza de Mayo in which Richi Star, Nikka Lorach, Invisibl3s and Cazzu participated and the closing in front of the Congress with Jey Mammón and Sandra Mihanovich to sing “Soy lo que soy”.

��️‍�� The #Congress lights up with the colors of the LGBTIQ+ flag to accompany the pride march that has been celebrated in Argentina for 31 years ���� pic.twitter.com/BIaobwihWb

– Argentine Senate (@SenadoArgentina)

November 5, 2022

In the Congress, there was another stage with the name of “Carlos Jáuregui” led by Alejandra Malen and Vanesa Cufré, and Draga Paliza, Tita Print and Pablo Ruiz, among others, participated.

In this same place, the Organizing Committee of the Pride March read a speech, prepared jointly by the more than 50 organizations that make it up, where they will address each of the slogans of the demonstration.

This celebration “contains messages of vindication and work for what is missing and of celebration of everything we have achieved,” said the member of the Argentine LGBT Federation and head of the Institute against Discrimination of the Ombudsman of the city of Buenos Aires, Maria Rachid.

1,300,000 people in the LBGT+ Pride March in Buenos Aires, Argentina ������️‍����️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/2vPTuWfuh0

— maxi ��️‍��☀️ (@MaxiTassi)

November 6, 2022

Also “celebrate being who we are by responding to the shame that culture and society sometimes try to impose on us,” he concluded.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and also intersex, queer, non-binary groups, among others, participated in the XXXI LGBT+ Pride March.

Argentina is an advanced country in terms of laws against discrimination, gender identity, same-sex marriage and employment quotas for transgender people in companies or state entities.

The LGBT community asks that the laws be even more comprehensive against discrimination and that they include a regulation in favor of trans people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



