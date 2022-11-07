National Assembly will analyze wave of violence in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The National Assembly of Ecuador plans to take a resolution in a plenary session convened for this Monday, after the wave of violence that three provinces of the country maintain in a state of emergency: Guayas, Esmeraldas and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

Through an official letter, the National Assembly indicated that it will meet this Monday, November 7, 2022, to analyze and resolve the insecurity problems that the country is going through. The plenary session of the legislature will begin at 10:30.

This announcement comes after a state of emergency was declared in the provinces of Guayas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas and Esmeraldas, due to violent attacks attributed to criminal gangs operating inside and outside the country’s prisons.

Previously, the president of the Legislative Function, Virgilio Saquicela, will hold a meeting with the heads of the different benches, with whom he will deal with this problem to reach the chamber with a defined proposal to put it to a vote.

The call indicates two points: National anthem of Ecuador; and, the analysis and resolution regarding the insecurity that Ecuador is going through.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



