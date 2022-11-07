President of Nicaragua: voting for peace | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, went this Sunday to vote in the municipal elections held in that country and asserted that the vote cast by the population is for peace.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Municipal elections in Nicaragua proceed normally

In statements to the media, together with Vice President Rosario Murillo, the president expressed that “the Nicaraguans, the Nicaraguans know that this vote is a vote for peace. Beyond the party to which the vote is cast, they are voting for Nicaragua and by voting for Nicaragua you are voting for peace.”

“On this day in which we are electing the local authorities, mayors, deputy mayors, councilors, from all the Mayor’s Offices, from all the municipalities of our country, both in the central zone, in the Pacific zone, in the North Caribbean zone, of the South Caribbean, in all parts of Nicaragua,” he stressed.

In addition, the head of state noted that thanks to the new highways that have been built, reaching places that were previously difficult to access, “surely we will have many more Nicaraguans with the possibility, not only of facing day to day, at school, in health, at work, but also the possibility of defending peace with your vote”.

“We salute all Nicaraguan families, all Nicaraguan youth, youth that we are sure is turning with all their hearts to cast their vote for peace in Nicaragua,” the president concluded.

For her part, Vice President Murillo stated that these “sovereign elections that consolidate us, contribute to consolidate peace, from a culture that is one of peace, that is one of democracy, that is of prominence of families, of communities.”

“Each vote, each election, in sovereignty, is a vote and an election that guarantees our national dignity and, above all, that unites us to strengthen the fight against poverty. And we go forward, always further, in work, security, study, health, peace and prosperity,” he said.

On this day, 3,722,884 Nicaraguans were called to participate in the municipal elections, according to the list issued by the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), to elect more than 6,000 public positions, including mayors, deputy mayors and councilors.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report