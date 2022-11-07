Venezuelan President arrives in Sharm el-Sheikh for COP27 | News

Report This Content

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived this Sunday in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which will last until next November 18.

Climate change summit kicks off in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the head of state indicated that “we will hold a long day of work to expose the firm position of Venezuela against the destructive and polluting attacks of the capitalist system on our planet earth.”

The president arrived in Egypt the day before and, in statements to the media, stated that at COP27 he will bring the voice of Venezuela, the southern countries and the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Treaty of Commerce of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP).

“We have to demand from the south that there is a change in the highly polluting developmentalist systems of the north, of Europe, of the United States,” he stated at the time, adding that the damage that threatens the planet must be mitigated and reversed.

According to the United Nations (UN), the main event of COP27 will be at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Center and has more than 30,000 registered people who will represent governments, companies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs ) and civil society groups.

With more than 190 invited countries, among the topics that will be discussed are: finance, science, youth and future generations, decarbonization, adaptation and agriculture, gender, water, civil society, energy, and biodiversity and solutions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



