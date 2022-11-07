They maintain alert in 11 Dominican provinces due to rains | News

Report This Content

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) of the Dominican Republic reported this Sunday that 11 provinces remain on green alert due to the rains caused by a trough and a tropical wave over the country.

According to the latest update published through their account on the social network Twitter, the provinces on green alert are Gran Santo Domingo, La Romana, María Trinidad Sánchez, Hato Mayor, Sánchez Ramírez, Samaná, Duarte, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, La Altagracia and El Seibo.

The COE explained that this measure is established before the possible incidences of the rains that affect the territory, such as flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, sudden or urban floods.

The population is recommended to refrain from crossing rivers, streams and ravines that have high volumes of water and not to use spas in the alert provinces. pic.twitter.com/dbImO0K3xJ

— COE (@COE_RD)

November 6, 2022

In turn, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported that there have been occasional increases in cloudiness generating scattered downpours in different locations throughout the national territory.

The entity anticipates that this situation will continue until the early hours of the night as a result of a trough and local effects.

The day before, the Dominican government reported that the National District and the province of Santo Domingo were declared in a state of emergency due to the damage caused by the heavy rains.





