Shooting during attempted robbery in Mexico leaves three injured | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery that took place in the Historic Center of Mexico City, capital of this nation, ended with three people injured by gunshot wounds, local media reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican Senate endorses reform that increases vacation days

The assault took place on República de Uruguay street, between Isabel la Católica and Bolívar, and according to reports, three people traveling on a motorcycle tried to snatch a large sum of money from a person who was guarded by two private security agents.

The Ministry of Citizen Security confirmed these events in a statement and added that police officers arrived at the scene and located three men wounded by gunshots, one of them identified as the assailant.

The state entity explained that the accused was transferred to a hospital guarded by police elements and the firearm he was carrying was confiscated.

The alleged aggressor has a head injury, but until the time the note was issued by the Mexican state institution, it had not been identified if it was due to a blow with the weapon or a gunshot wound.

4 CAPS, BLOOD AND HEALING MATERIAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CENTRO HISTORICO #CDMX

Cordoned off and with dozens of police guarding.

This is how the entrance to Vips on República de Uruguay street was where they tried to rob a person who had just withdrawn money pic.twitter.com/Cz2FjMKzrV

– Itzel Cruz Alanís (@i_alaniis)

November 4, 2022

The statement concluded by assuring that the investigations into the incident are being carried out and the Security Secretariat was conducting a virtual tour to apprehend those involved in the fugitive crime.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report