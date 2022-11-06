President of Colombia sanctions Total Peace Law | News

Report This Content

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, sanctioned this Friday the Total Peace Law, with which his government intends to put an end to the armed conflict in the South American nation.

Colombian Congress approves Total Peace Law

The fact occurs after the so-called law 418 or public order law was approved last Thursday jointly by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“The peace law has been signed,” the Colombian leader wrote succinctly in a message posted on his Twitter social network account.

Authorities have affirmed that the legislation is a fundamental step in the institutionalization of the peace process in the nation.

President Petro commented in this regard that this new rule will allow negotiations to be built with groups outside the law.

The head of state stated that in this way the dream of achieving total peace in Colombia is closer.

“There will be people who will negotiate with the government the options to put an end to a war that has been going on for many decades, which must end definitively, without echoes, so that Colombian society is the true owner of the country (…) The real and peaceful democracy that we need,” Petro said.

The president mentioned that now it is up to the Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, “to implement a good part of this regulation.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



