Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines review bilateral ties | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Friday the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, at the Miraflores Palace, located in Caracas, capital of the South American country.

The head of the San Vicente government met with the Venezuelan president after receiving the title Honoris Causa from the Bolivarian University of Venezuela (UBV) for his contribution to the fight for the emancipation of his country.

Both leaders reviewed the map of bilateral cooperation between Kingstown and Caracas, with a view to strengthening areas such as health, education and transportation.

At the meeting, both officials took stock of the current geopolitical situation in the region.

Pleased with the pleasant visit of our friend @ComradeRalph, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We are brother peoples who work together to consolidate strategic plans for cooperation and mutual development. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/GI3g2lyL76

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 5, 2022

President Maduro, in this regard, highlighted on his Twitter account: “Pleased with the pleasant visit of our friend Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”

“We are brother peoples who work together to consolidate strategic plans for cooperation and mutual development. Welcome!” the president stated in his tweet.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was present at the activity, as well as the first combatant, Cilia Flores, and the Vice Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

