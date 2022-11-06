Dominican Republic reports two deaths from the rains | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Two people died this Friday in Santo Domingo due to torrential rains that have fallen in recent hours in the capital city and most of the territory of the Dominican Republic, local authorities reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They maintain a green alert in five Dominican provinces due to rains

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) received a report of a person killed in the surroundings of the “Las 800” ravine in “Los Ríos” when he tried to rescue a vehicle that was being dragged by the waters.

The other person died in the “Villa Claudia” sector when a collapsing wall fell on him.

The capital of the Dominican Republic received this Friday the heaviest rains in the last 50 years, which caused thousands of cars to flood in underground parking lots and streets, while several subway stations were submerged.

The rains will continue in the next 24 hours and during the weekend in much of the Dominican Republic due to the incidence of a tropical wave and a trough.

Likewise, several people on social networks published videos showing flooded roads and parking lots, with audiovisuals showing how, in some cases, only the upper part of the vehicles parked in those places is visible.

Similarly, the rain also caused long and drawn-out traffic jams, as the flow of water impeded the passage of vehicles.

General Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the COE, explained that by totaling the reports from the different meteorological centers, it was concluded that from 5:00 p.m. It is considered rainy.

This Saturday, at least four people have been reported missing by their relatives, who fear they have been swept away by the floods.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report