They report earthquake of 4.5 in the center west of Argentina | News

They report earthquake of 4.5 in the center west of Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has been registered this Saturday about 70 kilometers south of the Argentine city of San Martín, in the province of Mendoza, at 09:12, reported the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (Inpres).
According to the organism, the hypocenter of the telluric movement was located at a depth of 22 kilometers.
Residents of different locations in Greater Mendoza felt the movement and the authorities carried out a survey, local sources reported.
From Civil Defense they reported that no damage was reported in any sector of the province, nor were there injuries from the telluric movement.
“So far we have no report of compromised homes. Although there are some adobe houses in the area, since the earthquake was not that long, it did not affect their structure,” said Mauricio González, a member of the Civil Defense of the town of Tunuyán.
According to local media, the earthquake was felt in the neighboring provinces of San Luis and Córdoba.
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
