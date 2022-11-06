Commission begins work to define the date of the census in Bolivia | News

Around noon this Saturday, the meeting began to set the date for the population and housing census of the Bolivian province of Santa Cruz, the origin of the civic strike called by the opposition against the government of Luis Arce.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Bolivia inaugurates work of the technical commission that will define the date of the census

In the city of Trinidad, Beni, and with the presence of more than 50 specialists, the Technical Commission will work to establish the definitive date of the Population and Housing Census in the country.

The work of this Technical Commission, outlined by the Plurinational Meeting for a Census with Consensus, was inaugurated on Friday night, in the facilities of the Autonomous University of Beni José Ballivián by President Luis Arce.

President Luis Arce inaugurated the work of the technical table that, in Trinidad-Beni, begins its work this Saturday to define the date of the census. He denounced that the topic is used to try to overthrow him and confirmed that it should not serve to satisfy whims or political calculations: @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/lg5HyCBNwk

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

November 5, 2022

On the occasion, the head of state indicated that the main purpose of the Technical Commission is “to discuss all those factors that are going to intervene in carrying out the census process and determine the date of its realization in an absolutely technical manner.”

The date determined by this Commission will be established as definitive through a Supreme Decree, he anticipated.

The Minister of Planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, participated in the meeting and began with a presentation by the director of censuses and surveys of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Martha Oviedo.

“It is going to be a space to be able to listen to each other. We are going to listen to the proposals and in this way we will all be aware of the proposals that are available and later we will enter the review of the census process, and then build the program” , Cusicanqui has pointed out.

At the opening of the Trinidad technical table, the Latin American Demographic Center (Celade) recommended agreements that make technical sense on the date of the census.

“The idea is that on this day they reach agreements that make technical sense,” the director of the organization, Simone Cecchini, said via zoom this Saturday.

He explained that Celade, dependent on the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), is currently accompanying 13 censuses in the same number of countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



