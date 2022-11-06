President of Venezuela arrives in Egypt to participate in COP27 | News

Report This Content

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Egypt this Saturday to participate in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm el -SheiJ.



When speaking with the media, the president expressed that “we have to demand from the south that there is a change in the highly polluting developmentalist systems of the north, of Europe, of the United States.”

“Venezuela brings a firm position to accelerate the steps for the fulfillment of the agreements that have been signed, as well as the processes so that the destructive capitalist model is replaced by a human model,” he asserted.

Recalling the participation that commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez had at the time in meetings on the environment, the head of state indicated that “now it is up to us to bring the voice of the peoples of the south, the claim of the peoples of the south because the mitigation and attention plans of what is a destructive capitalist model are fulfilled (…) all the effects that the peoples of the south suffer”.

In addition, he noted that the rainy season of this 2022 has brought down the region, with floods and landslides that have caused various damages to the populations.

“On the financial architecture, we agree with the proposal of the G77 + China so that the financing funds are met, especially for the mitigation tasks of the southern countries,” he said.

The president explained that “we are going to intervene in several work tables, as well as in the central plenary where there are 196 countries. We are going to carry the voice of Venezuela, of the countries of the south”, and of the countries that make up the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Trade Treaty of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP).

“We are going to bring proposals that allow us to speed up the changes. The debate should focus on what humanity can do to make a qualitative leap in the agreements based on climate change,” said the President @NicolasMaduro

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

November 5, 2022

According to the United Nations Organization (UN), this edition of the conference will be based on the results of COP26 to adopt measures on essential issues and face the current climate emergency.

“They range from urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience and adapting to the inevitable consequences of climate change, to meeting climate action financing commitments in developing countries. “, specified the UN.

The attendance of more than 30,000 accredited delegates is expected, including leaders and representatives of international organizations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

