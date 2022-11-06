Nicaragua prepares for municipal elections | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua (CSE) reported that the transfer of the material to the voting centers for the municipal elections that will be held this Sunday in the country is progressing.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Nicaragua: US sanctions violate human rights

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the entity has shown images of the transfer of electoral material to the 153 Nicaraguan municipalities, in compliance with the planned schedule.

On this day, local media reported on the distribution of electoral material in Managua (capital) on the 92 established routes.

According to the departmental administrative technical coordinator of the CSE in Managua, Julio Orozco, “we have started at 8 in the morning to distribute the electoral material for each one of the electoral routes, we have the technicians of each route, they leave the suitcases elections in each of the Voting Centers”.

The distribution of the electoral suitcases began on November 31, in the presence of the representatives of the political organizations, and with the protection of both the National Police and the Nicaraguan Army, the CSE notified at that time.

On September 22, the CSE reported that the electoral roll for these elections is made up of 3,722,884 citizens, with 7,931 Vote Receiving Boards from 3,106 voting centers.

Nicaraguans will have to vote for 6,088 public positions, including mayors, deputy mayors and members of the Municipal Councils.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report