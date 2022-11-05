Argentine President calls to live in freedom and mutual respect | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, called on Thursday to build an increasingly democratic society with more respect for the rights of all people, where each “une” can be happy in freedom and no one imposes conditions or impediments.

During the inauguration of the Pride Moves Us Festival, at the Kirchner Cultural Center in the city of Buenos Aires, the president urged the LGBTI+ community to preserve the gains made in recent years and to continue fighting to access greater guarantees.

“Do not stop this fight, demand more rights. A society that expands them will always be a better society for everyone,” Fernández urged those present at the festival.

In this sense, he highlighted the need to continue approving norms and laws such as the legalization of abortion and the possibility of accessing non-binary documents.

“In a society that educates us for shame, pride is a political response”, evoked the Argentine president to praise the work of the activist Carlos Jáuregui (1957-1996), who proposed the first civil union project and the inclusion of the sexual orientation in the anti-discrimination clause of the Constitution of the country’s capital.

“We must put (this example) into practice every day as a response to those who still discriminate and mistreat,” he added to highlight the role of those who were and are capable of facing exclusion and mistreatment for the sole reason of wanting to be happy.

President Fernández also stated how little they needed to make millions happy with the approval of same-sex marriage, but he recalled how many years of struggle and transformation it had taken.

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity, the Pride Moves Us Festival will continue until tomorrow with artistic presentations, participation activities and discussions between representatives of civil society, members of the LGBTI+ community and State officials.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



