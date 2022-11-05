President Luis Arce will attend a census meeting in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, will lead this Friday the meeting where the date for carrying out the population census in the South American country will be defined.

Bolivian Minister: Census should not be used to destabilize

The attendance of the Bolivian president was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, who added that the meeting in the city of Trinidad in the department of Beni will also be attended by departmental and municipal governments, indigenous autonomies and two international organizations.

Minister Alcón reported that the José Ballivián Autonomous University will host the dialogue called by the Minister of Development Planning, Sergio Cusicanqui, with the aim of defining the date of the next population census.

“Let’s put aside the political discourse, they have to work, precisely, the technical teams. This technical commission is going to be made up of 45 members from all levels of the autonomous community, and this is going to allow us to move forward”, assured Alcón.

Alcón considered that the dialogue will create the conditions for the destabilizing actions promoted by the governor of Santa Cruz, who opposes the census process, to be suspended.

In relation to the strike promoted by the Santa Cruz authorities, the minister called for giving in to the pressure actions, which according to Gabriela Alcón has caused more than 460 million dollars in losses in 13 days.

The destabilizing actions in Santa Cruz are also supported by blockades and violent protests that have left an undetermined number of injured and racist attacks against indigenous Ayoreo.

On the eve of the census meeting in the city of Trinidad, President Arce stated that with the installation of the technical commission it gives “certainty to the population about the execution and quality of the census process.”

We always call for dialogue and the invitation remains open, because we trust that it is the best mechanism for conflict resolution. It’s time to give peace to the people of Santa Cruz.

Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce)

November 3, 2022

“We always call for dialogue and the invitation remains open, because we trust that it is the best mechanism for conflict resolution. It is time to give peace to the people of Santa Cruz, “the dignitary insisted in a message posted on his Twitter account.

During the Plurinational Meeting for a Census with Consensus held on October 28 in Cochabamba, those present approved carrying out the central process against the indefinite strike called by the Inter-institutional Committee headed by the governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, the civic Rómulo Calvo and the rector of the Autonomous University Gabriel René Moreno, Vicente Cuéllar.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



