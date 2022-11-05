Haitian police controls the country’s main fuel terminal | News

Report This Content

The Haitian police on Thursday regained control of the Varreux fuel terminal, the most important in the country, after two months in the hands of armed gangs that prevented the regular operation of institutions, companies and essential services.

OHCHR points out that Haiti is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis in years

According to local press reports, the Haitian government circulated an official note congratulating the police for the courage and professionalism with which they acted to retake control of the terminal from armed men.

“Fuel will be available next Monday at all service stations,” says the text, where they also state that the Government will take all measures to restore normal life in the nation, resume the school year and the announced construction work.

In a two-day operation, the Temporary Anti-Gang Unit began clearing the roads leading to the site to allow services to resume, according to local sources.

In mid-September, the leader of the G-9 gang coalition, Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue”, seized the terminal where more than 70 percent of all of Haiti’s fuel is stored.

To release the site, Cherizier demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, accommodation in the new government and the removal of the arrest warrants against him.

The lack of hydrocarbons caused the closure of essential institutions such as water treatment plants and hospitals, in the midst of a cholera outbreak that has caused 60 deaths so far.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



