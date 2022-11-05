Lula celebrates the start of the transition to investiture | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, celebrated this Friday the transition process led by the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, ahead of the investiture scheduled for January 1 of next year.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula da Silva assures that Brazil has returned to the world

Lula urged on his Twitter account to work on the transition “towards a better future for all” after this Thursday a delegation led by the elected vice president met with the rapporteur of the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro.

In this sense, the representation of the elected government focused on the need to guarantee the financing of social programs such as Bolsa Família in order to “build a Brazil with more rights for all,” according to Lula.

According to Alckmin, it is necessary to avoid the interruption of services in the country, so it is necessary “to have a supplement to guarantee services, works and, at the same time, for example, the Bolsa Família of R$ 600 reais”.

In turn, among the cardinal priorities of the next Brazilian administration is the increase in the minimum wage, which has remained unchanged for four years in the face of growing inflation affecting the global economy.

For his part, Castro pointed out that there are contradictions regarding the budget and described it as “the most restrictive, which brings the greatest first in our history, in which we have reduced investments year after year.”

Based on this, the senator pointed out that “we have to work within the reality that the current government legitimately presents and, legitimately, the elected government is making efforts to modify it in its own way.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report