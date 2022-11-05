State of emergency extended to Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Ecuador | News

Report This Content

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed this Friday to extend the state of emergency to the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas (central-north) after several reported explosive attacks in recent days.

The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency published the statement on its Twitter social network account to inform that this decree includes a planned curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (local time).

The state of emergency decreed for Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas is added to the one implemented for 45 days, on November 1, in the provinces of Guayas (southwest) and Esmeraldas (northwest) after more than ten attacks with explosive devices that left five dead and several wounded.

In the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas several attacks were reported, such as the use of car bombs near gas stations.

“The National Government will undertake all the necessary decisions to safeguard peace in the country and will fight head-on against terrorism and organized crime,” the statement said.

In accordance with the extraordinary measures, provisions and limitations of rights established in Decree 588, during the state of emergency the freedom of association and assembly, the inviolability of the home and the inviolability of correspondence are suspended.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



