Ecuador reports the arrest of 53 suspects after attacks | News

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, reported this Wednesday on the arrest of 53 people as a result of the operations to respond to a wave of attacks in the cities of Guayaquil, Durán and Esmeraldas.

Through a television message, Lasso expressed to the Ecuadorian citizens that the main concern was that his people could live and work in peace despite the atmosphere of violence generated in the country.

“53 criminals have been captured and we will bring them to justice so that they pay for their misdeeds. Let drug criminals know that our hands will not shake, ”said the president in his message.

Through operations we managed to dismantle criminal gangs and remove more than 300 tons of drugs from the streets of Guayas and Esmeraldas. “Today, my main concern is that you can live and work in peace.” @LassoGuillermo. pic.twitter.com/aZS36tnCNx

– Communication Ecuador (@ComunicacionEc)

November 3, 2022

He assured that the recent actions in prisons and streets of the country allowed the seizure of 300 tons of drugs and the dismantling of numerous criminal gangs.

Lasso explained that the arrests resulted from joint operations between the police and the armed forces within the framework of the state of emergency decreed by the Government last Tuesday for 45 days, in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas, the main scenes of at least 18 attacks.

The president of Ecuador, entrenched in a Unified Command Post located in Guayas to coordinate actions against the wave of violence, said that the situation was generated by “deliberate attacks by sabotage and terrorist attacks orchestrated by drug criminals who sought to generate fear and chaos, but they have not succeeded”.

The attacks were focused on patrol cars, police stations, gas stations and a health center, with six deaths, including five policemen.

Analysts agree that the attacks were caused by the transfer of more than a thousand inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary to other prisons, as part of a reform of the national prison system.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



