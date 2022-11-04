Transnational company unemployed 1,700 Haitians in the midst of the crisis | News

The Digneron Manufacturing SA company temporarily interrupted its contracts in Haiti this Thursday, leaving more than 1,700 people unemployed in the midst of the severe multi-structural crisis affecting the country.

The general director of the company, Alain Villard, sent a letter to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security where he argues that everything possible was tried to avoid the cessation of activities despite the hostile economic scenario.

In this sense, the head of Digneron Manufacturing SA pointed out that “the hope of an improvement in the security situation that could facilitate the dispatch of raw materials and the supply of fuel seems increasingly unlikely and uncertain”.

#DigneronManufacturingSA report to the Directive du Travail du MAST that, due to the degrading situation of the country, it is voit dans l’obligation de mettre en disponibilité, sans solde, all ses salariés (plus 1500) in accordance with the provisions of article 32 of the Code du travail. pic.twitter.com/JJcjbntBIX

— Clin D’oeil (@clindoeilinfo1)

November 2, 2022

Similarly, Villard specified that this is the second time that the company has been forced to close its doors as a result of the enormous violence witnessed in Croix des Bouquets, where the textile factory is located.

The company was inaugurated at the end of 2017 by former president Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in 2021, triggering a sharpening political crisis due to the power vacuum and government inertia.

#crisis in Haïti, the Digneron Manufacturing met in availability sans solde 1,700 employees. Control des axes routiers par les gangs, violence, crise du carburant, impossibility de dédouanement des matières 1ères parmi les raisons invoquées por la société #RFMINFO pic.twitter.com/rCZVtRTAEE

— Radio RFM 104.9 (@MARADIOFM)

November 2, 2022

With the seizure of control by the armed groups of the main oil source in the country, access to fuel has caused the closure, not only of companies, but also the suspension of care by certain hospitals.

In the midst of this context, the Haitian government headed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested foreign intervention in early October in order to confront the country’s acute crisis, which has generated widespread popular rejection.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

